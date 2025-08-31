Okpebholo Mourns Ex-IGP, Solomon Arase

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, describing his death as a monumental loss to Edo State and Nigeria. Arase, a native of Edo, reportedly passed away.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Governor Okpebholo paid glowing tribute to the late police chief, hailing him as a patriotic and exemplary son of Edo State who made significant contributions to Nigeria’s security architecture.

“We have lost a great mind, a dedicated public servant, and an exceptional leader,” the governor said. “Dr. Arase was a man of integrity and honour who served our nation with distinction, rising to the pinnacle of his career through sheer hard work and dedication.”

Okpebholo highlighted Arase’s achievements as the 18th Inspector-General of Police, noting his emphasis on professionalism, community policing, and far-reaching reforms in the Nigeria Police Force.

“His legacy of service will be remembered for generations. He was a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration to many young police officers and aspiring leaders,” he added.

Extending condolences to the Arase family and the Nigeria Police Force, Governor Okpebholo acknowledged the pain of the loss but emphasised the lasting impact of Arase’s life and service.

“While we mourn his passing, we take solace in the fact that he lived a life of purpose, positively touching all who came in contact with him,” he said.