Monday Okpebholo, the Governor of Edo State on Friday expressed his condolences to the family of the late General Jeremiah Useni, the former military administrator of the defunct Bendel State now known as Edo and Delta States.

Governor Okpebholo in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua described Gen. Useni’s passing as a significant loss to the people and government of Edo State.

He praised the late General who is also the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a true statesman who championed educational reforms and oversaw the development of critical infrastructure in the country.

The statement read, “The demise of the former military administrator of the defunct Bendel State, General Jeremiah Useni (retd), is a big loss to the people and government of Edo State.

“The late Army General served Bendel State (now Edo and Delta States) with distinction and dedication, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of countless citizens.

“General Useni was a true statesman who championed education reforms, oversaw the development of crucial infrastructure, and was a tireless advocate for justice.

“He will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to public service, his kind spirit, optimism, and his dedication to the people of Bendel State (now Edo and Delta States).

