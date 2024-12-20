Okpebholo Lifts Ban on National Union Of Road Transport Workers

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has lifted the ban on activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state.

This move allows the union to elect new executive members who will pilot its affairs for the next four years.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Government House in Benin City, where Governor Okpebholo charged the new executive led by Comrade Saturday Oamen to bring peace, progress, orderliness, and protection of the rights of the common man.

“We take this union very seriously because it caters for the common man who the government represents,” Governor Okpebholo said. “We are very happy and comfortable with the leadership of the union.

“We are confident that they will bring the needed peace and orderliness in the State.”

National President of NURTW, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, urged the new Edo State NURTW Chairman to carry every member along and ensure peace across all branches. “Keeping in touch with members will guarantee your success in the next four years,” he emphasized.

The lifting of the ban is seen as a move to restore the union to its former glory after over twenty years of hijack by previous leaders.

Edo State Ag. Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Bernard Joman, thanked the governor for his efforts, saying, “On behalf of NLC, we thank the governor for his move to restore the union back to its former glory by ensuring the right thing is done.”

