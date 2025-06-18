Okpebholo Launches Emergency Response To Diphtheria Outbreak

Share

The Edo State Governor Monday Okpebolo, has launched an emergency public health response to combat the spread of Diphtheria disease.

The State also mobilized critical resources and expertise aimed at arresting the outbreak and safeguarding the health of residents.

According to the government, the response includes heightened disease surveillance, vaccination campaigns, and a coordinated public awareness initiative

Recall that the outbreak of the disease in Edo State left two dead and others hospitalized a penultimate week .

A statement from Fred Itua , Chief Press Secretary ( CPS) to Governor Okpebholo said the Governor is personally overseeing the response efforts, working in close collaboration with the Edo State Ministry of Health and other key stakeholders.

He said the administration has already begun the procurement of essential vaccines to facilitate an immediate, statewide immunization campaign, with a focus on vulnerable groups, particularly children.

Itua also said, public enlightenment campaigns have also been intensified.

“The government is utilizing radio, television, community outreach, and social media platforms to inform citizens about Diphtheria symptoms, methods of prevention, and the importance of early medical intervention.

“Hospitals across the state have been placed on high alert. Medical facilities have received directives to intensify case detection, swiftly isolate suspected cases, and adhere to both national and international standards for clinical management. Health workers are being trained and equipped to respond effectively, while the state’s disease surveillance network is being expanded to enable the timely tracing and monitoring of potential contacts.

“Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, Edo State’s Honourable Commissioner for Health, has been actively leading the state’s medical response. Working alongside the emergency health task force, Dr. Oshiomhole has committed to providing real-time updates and ensuring swift action to mitigate the spread of the disease.

“In an effort to protect school children, school proprietors across Edo State are partnering with the government to enforce hygiene standards, conduct health screenings, and set up early warning systems.

“Governor Okpebholo has also convened a high-level emergency meeting involving representatives from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), traditional leaders, religious figures, civil society groups, and community organizations. The meeting aims to harmonize response efforts and reinforce the collective strategy against the outbreak.”

He also said that despite the outbreak, the government is urging residents to remain calm. “There is no cause for panic. The situation is under control, and all necessary protocols are being enforced to prevent further spread.”

Governor Okpebholo appealed to citizens for vigilance and cooperation. “We urge all residents to report any symptoms such as sore throat, fever, swollen glands in the neck, or difficulty in breathing to the nearest healthcare facility,” he said. “We also encourage everyone to participate in the vaccination and public education efforts.”

