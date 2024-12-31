Okpebholo Lauds Tinubu, Says Warri Refinery, A Significant Breakthrough In Petroleum Industry

Share

Following the commencement of operation of Warri refinery on Monday, the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has described the development as a significant breakthrough for the nation’s petroleum industry and a New Year gift to Nigerians.

Governor Okpebholo made this remark while reacting to the laudable achievement of President Bola Tinubu-led government in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua on Tuesday.

Okpebholo also congratulated President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for the successful restart of the 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company.

READ ALSO

The statement read, “The restoration of the 125,000 barrels per day Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company marks a turnaround in the nation’s petroleum sector.

“I hail President Tinubu for the reform in the sector, which has started yielding positive results and this will lead to the advancement of the economy. I urge Nigerians to support the president.

“With the Warri, Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries working simultaneously, there is hope that the petroleum sector is taking a new turn.

Share

Please follow and like us: