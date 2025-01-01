New Telegraph

Okpebholo Lauds Tinubu For Reviving Warri Refinery

Edo State Governor Monday Okpehholo yesterday lauded President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for reviving the moribund Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC).

In a statement, he said the restoration of the refinery marks a turnaround in the petroleum sector. The statement said: “With the Warri, Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries working simultaneously, there is hope that the petroleum sector is taking a new turn.

“I want to join other numerous Nigerians to congratulate President Tinubu and the NNPCL under Mele Kyari for successfully reviving the Warri Refinery.

“For me, this is certainly a New Year gift to Nigerians. Edo State will continue to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government to restore our national pride and make Nigeria a hub for crude oil refining in Africa.”

