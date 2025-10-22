The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okphebholo-led Government has asked the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) in the 18 Local Government Areas to embark on compulsory leave.

According to the reports sighted by New Telegraph, the compulsory leave is expected to last for 30 days.

Announcing the development, the Chairman of the State Local Government Service Commission, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, said the directive for the HOLGAs to go on compulsory leave was to allow for a thorough assessment for improved administrative operation at the local government level.

Adjoto spoke while briefing journalists on the outcome of his visit to the 18 local government councils.

READ ALSO:

He directed the affected HOLGAs to immediately hand over to the Director of Administrative and General Services. The former Speaker said the commission uncovered 382 shadow files, while 132 files of retired Are personnel were not found.

The statement partly reads, “The measure has become very necessary to allow for thorough assessment for improved administrative operation at the local government level.

“We want to ensure a fair and objective review of posting, staff deployment and record management practices. Our focus is to encourage transparency and restore confidence in the local government system.

“Our task is very clear. To positively reposition the workforce of the local government in such a way that dividends of democracy trickle down to the grassroots.