Okpebholo Is Changing The Narrative In Edo –CPS

Share

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, Fred Itua, has said that the Governor will continue to enhance capacity by continuous implementation of people’s orientated projects in the state.

Itua disclosed this during a chat with Saturday Telegraph in his office in Benin City, saying that Governor Okpebholo.is totally committed to developing Edo State through human capacity building across the state.

He highlighted five key priorities of the governor which he said include: capacity building through workshops and seminars, fostering collaboration with other organisations, raising public awareness, running an inclusive government and providing a supportive environment for all Edo people.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for His mercies upon us. Governor Monday Okpebholo is a blessing to Edo State. He is a man with a human face that is ready to bring the dividends of democracy to the door steps of the Edo people. So I want to urge the people to rally round the governor to ensure good governance.

“Okpebholo has done extremely well in his 100 days in office. Edo people are blessed to have a governor like Okpebholo. Though he recognises the myriad of challenges facing us, notwithstanding, the Governor is working hard to change the narratives.

“Governor Okpebholo.met Edo in a gloomy state, but we all know that there is global recession, the economic situation in the country is biting hard.

“I want to assure Edo people that the Governor is making serious efforts in joining forces with business partners and expertise in driving innovations that will move the state forward.

“The state government has commenced the employment of 500 teachers across the state as a boost to the already education sector battered by the administration of former governor Godwin Obaseki.

“The security system is undergoing total overhauling, and with the passing into law the review anti – cultism bill, peace has returned to Edo State. Though there are still some pockets of insecurity, it has been dealt with drastically. All these things I enumerated are there before our eyes. He will right the wrongs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and make Edo a center of attraction.”

We believe in him, we trust him, and we are confident he will take the state to her pinnacle of glory.

“We are happy with the election tribunal results. APC had an overwhelming victory in the September 21 governorship poll, and the victory the of APC at the tribunal is a victory for democracy.

“I will advise the PDP to join hands with the governor on the development of Edo State. The time for political bickering is past. To confirm that the governor is working, you can see the development at the state legislative arm. The party now has the majority in the house. That alone is a big plus to the ruling party.”

Share