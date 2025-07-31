Okpebholo Inspects Construction Work On Benin-Asaba Dual Carriage Way

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, yesterday undertook a comprehensive inspection tour of critical infrastructure projects across Benin City, the state capital, and declared them as tangible fruits of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

During the inspection, Mr. K. V. Rao, Project Director for Africa Plus Partners and the Benin-Asaba Expressway Concession Company Limited, said about 20 kilometers of the dual-carriage 10 lane expressway, are projected to be completed before the Christmas of 2025.

Okpebholo’s inspection highlighted the monumental expansion of the BeninAsaba expressway, the reconstruction of Amufi Road, and the ongoing flyover construction at Ramat Park, all poised to redefine connectivity and economic vibrancy in the region.

The centerpiece of the inspection was the ambitious Benin-Asaba expressway, a project Governor Okpebholo hailed as a cornerstone of the President’s vision.

The governor, visibly impressed by the progress and the scale of the project, articulated the federal government’s commitment to delivering on its promises.