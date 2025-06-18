New Telegraph

June 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Okpebholo Inaugurates Security,…

Okpebholo Inaugurates Security, Boundary C’ttees To Tackle Insecurity, Land Disputes

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday inaugurated the Livestock Control Committee and the Boundary Committee to address herders-farmers clashes and resolving longstanding boundary disputes.

Speaking during the inauguration, he emphasized the urgent need for structured and sustainable solutions to the security challenges and communal land disputes threatening peace and development in the state.

The Livestock Control Committee, which is tasked with regulating the movement of livestock and preventing violent confrontations between herders and farmers, is chaired by Cecil Esekhaigbe.

The 27-member team comprises professionals from diverse backgrounds, including security, agriculture, traditional institutions, and civil society. Mrs. Diana Emaga Idahosa will serve as secretary of the committee. The governor said: “There is a task that we need to handle carefully while this assignment is being carried out.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

OPC Hails Tinubu For Honouring Fasehun
Read Next

IDAN Inaugurates New Executive Council
Share
Copy Link
×