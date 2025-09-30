Okpebholo Inaugurates Ecological Fund, Lottery Commissions In Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the inauguration of two key institutions, the Edo State Ecological Funding and Management Commission and the Edo State Lottery Regulatory Commission as part of efforts to strengthen environmental governance and boost the state’s revenue base.

The development was contained in two separate statements issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor.

According to the statement, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere has been appointed Executive Chairman of the newly inaugurated Ecological Funding and Management Commission. Other appointees include Felix Ibhade as Executive Director (Projects), Ivie Uwaifo as Executive Director (Administration), and Khadijat Yusuf as Executive Director (Finance).

“The Edo State Government wishes to inform the general public that His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Governor of Edo State, has approved the establishment of the Ecological Funding and Management Commission to serve as a legal and institutional framework for promoting sustainable environmental management in Edo State,” the statement read.

The commission is expected to enhance transparency and accountability in the allocation and utilization of ecological resources. It will also strengthen coordination among relevant stakeholders, align state environmental policies with national and international standards, and advance climate resilience, biodiversity protection, and environmental equity.

In a related development, Governor Okpebholo also approved the establishment of the Edo State Lottery Regulatory Commission, which will serve as the central authority regulating lottery and gaming activities in the state.

According to the government, the new commission will provide a structured legal framework to regulate gaming operations, promote transparency, ensure integrity in lottery practices, protect participants’ interests, and encourage responsible gaming. It is also expected to boost the state’s internally generated revenue through effective licensing and regulation of operators.

To lead the Lottery Regulatory Commission, the governor appointed Frank Okiye, former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, as Chairman. Other appointees include Dandy Imoukhuede Oserei, Elvis Uadiale, and Ndidi Aghimien as members, while Habibat Yakubu will serve as Secretary.

The statement added that the list of nominees for the Lottery Regulatory Commission will be forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.