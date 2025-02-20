Okpebholo Inaugurates 56 Buses, 38 Hilux Vans, 16 Prado Jeeps

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has inaugurated 56 new Toyota Hiace buses, 38 Toyota Hilux vans and 16 Prado Jeeps to be distributed to security agencies in the state to fight crime.

Okpebholo was joined at the event by Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon Dennis Idahosa; Minister of Works, Dave Umahi; former governor of Edo State Comrade Adams Oshiomole; Secretary to State Government, Musa Ikhilor; Chief of Staff Gani Audu; top government functionaries, party chieftains, heads of security agencies in the State, among others.

Former governor and senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Adams Oshiomole who unveiled the new 56 buses, 38 new Toyota Hilux vans, 16 Prado Jeeps as security vehicles commended the governor for his achievements in 100 days in office and said what he could not do as governor of the State, Okpebholo has done.

Share

Please follow and like us: