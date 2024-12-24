Okpebholo, IGP Laud Community Policing Initiative In Edo

Share

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has commended Mr Peter Omoh Dunia and members of Ogbona Youth Forum for building and donating an Ultra Modern Police Station with a fully equipped ICT Centre to the Nigeria Police Force.

Governor Okpebholo made the commendation in a statement released by the Ogbona Youth Forum in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the ultra-modern police station will facilitate the security of lives and property of the people of the Ogbona Community in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

The elated Governor, while on a tour of the newly built Police station thanked the donors of the facility for their passion towards the progress and security of the people of the area, while challenging others to see the gesture as an inspiration and a call to collaborate with government to build a united, peaceful and progressive society.

Commissioning the facility, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun also commended Mr. PDuniaOmoh Dunia for the kind gesture and for his love towards his people.

The IGP who was represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 5 Benin, Arungwa Nwaziue Udo, stressed the need for the deployment of technology in policing, a move which he described as pivotal in modern-day policing, geared towards monitoring of individuals with criminal intentions.

He highlighted the importance of Community Policing in ensuring peaceful co-existence and security while reiterating the need for vigilance by community members to monitor crime and other criminal activities, the Police boss appealed to the people of the community to protect the facility from vandals and hoodlums.

