Okpebholo Hosts Freed AAU Students, Reaffirms Commitment To Rebuild University

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Thursday received students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, who were recently released following their arrest over the Ekpoma protest.

The governor assured the students that his administration remains committed to dialogue, reform, and the comprehensive revival of the university.

The engagement took place at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Benin City, bringing together AAU students, senior government officials, and other stakeholders to chart a path toward peace and renewed cooperation.

Speaking at the forum, Governor Okpebholo expressed sadness over the violence that accompanied the protest, noting that it was particularly painful given his determination to restore AAU to its former glory. “I was highly pained when I saw what was happening in my place. The day I was sworn in, I said I was going to revive Ambrose Alli University,” he said.

He decried years of neglect, explaining that the university had been operating on a monthly subvention of ₦41 million, which he said was grossly inadequate. “They were paying light bills, water, printing, salaries, and everything from ₦41 million, and ₦41 million is not enough for anything at all. Meanwhile, one consultant was receiving ₦59 million under the last administration,” he stated.

Upon assuming office, his administration immediately increased the university’s monthly subvention from ₦41 million to ₦500 million as part of deliberate steps to reposition the institution. He further revealed that salary and wage arrears owed to AAU staff have accumulated to about ₦41 billion, assuring that mechanisms are being developed to gradually clear the outstanding liabilities.

Addressing the protests, Governor Okpebholo warned students against being manipulated by criminal elements and urged them to focus on their academic pursuits. “Somebody said he is a student and he protests. What are you protesting for? Don’t allow yourself to be used. Read your books so that you can be like us,” he cautioned.

On security challenges in Ekpoma and across the country, the governor stressed that insecurity affects everyone and requires a collective response. He disclosed that many individuals involved in criminal activities around Ekpoma were locals, based on findings by security agencies.

Condemning the destruction of shops and looting during the protest, Governor Okpebholo described such actions as harmful and self-defeating. “Things are not moving, people are hungry, and you are burning shops and destroying properties. If it were yours, would you be happy?” he asked.

He appealed to students and youths to embrace peace and constructive engagement, assuring them that criminals would not find refuge in Edo State. He also cited the ongoing Benin–Auchi Road reconstruction, valued at about ₦135 billion, as evidence of gains from peaceful engagement, noting that the project was approved after he raised the matter with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, commended the governor for his swift intervention, commitment to the education sector, and role in facilitating the release of the detained students. Other speakers praised Governor Okpebholo for opting for dialogue rather than force and for prioritising the welfare of students and the university community.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Chief of Staff Mallam Gani Audu, the Minister of Youth, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth Engagement, and other senior government officials.

The engagement was widely seen as a significant step toward reconciliation, peace-building, and renewed collaboration between the Edo State Government and the Ambrose Alli University community in the aftermath of the Ekpoma crisis.