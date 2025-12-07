Okpebholo Has Silenced Critics With Expansive Dev’t Projects – Afegbua

Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has lauded Governor Monday Okpebholo for defying critics through extensive development projects across the state.

Afegbua noted that public discourse has shifted from doubts about the governor’s capacity to curiosity about how he is funding numerous capital projects across Edo’s three senatorial districts.

These initiatives include school construction and rehabilitation, water supply projects, security infrastructure, and agricultural support programmes.

Highlighting the administration’s prioritization of education, Afegbua contrasted it with the previous administration, noting that EdoBEST consultants were previously paid N160 million monthly even as schools deteriorated.

Under Okpebholo, Ambrose Alli University’s allocation rose from N41 million to N500 million monthly, while Edo University Uzairue, which previously received no state allocation, now gets N250 million monthly.

“Initially underrated during the election period, the Governor is now receiving commendation for a humble, accountable, and promise-driven style of leadership,” Afegbua said, adding that opposition figures may complain, but cannot fault the quality or scale of the projects.

On healthcare, he revealed that 60 new Primary Health Care Centres have been completed across the state, part of a total of 146 planned, with all facilities equipped to function effectively.