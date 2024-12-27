Okpebholo Has Set New Record In Governance – Oshiomhole

Share

Former Governor of Edo State and senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has scored the State Governor, Monday Okpebholo high on his first one month in office, saying that he has set a new record in the history of governance in the State.

Senator Oshiomhole gave this assessment on Thursday while speaking to newsmen at his residence in Iyamho, Estako West LGA of Edo State.

Expressing satisfaction with Governor Okpebholo’s pragmatic approach to governance, Oshiomhole expressed joy that Edo people can now experience true and practical governance after eight years of Obaseki’s ‘rhetoric and MOUs.’

Oshiomhole said: “We have in the history of Edo, for the first time, a Governor who started making appointments from the first day in office. No day, no minute, no seconds is lost. He has also made a number of profound decisions within these few days in office.

“Everyone in Edo is a witness to the fact that the Governor from day one kicked the ground running, appointing people into critical positions so that those sectors do not lack. For example, Justice, Health and SUBEB, because the issue of basic education is very dear to his heart and you can not suspend it for a few minutes.”

The former Governor also expressed joy at the effort of Governor Okpebholo to address infrastructural development, stressing that Edo people are already feeling the impact of his administration, as contractors have been mobilized back to sites, addressing critical areas to bring relief to Edo people.

Oshiomhole said: “In addition, he has mobilized contractors back to the site, carrying out an appropriate survey to ensure that his commitment to infrastructure starts immediately.

“People already know that there is a new Sheriff in town. He is stopping all the bad guys and stopping the bleeding that Edo was going through. It is not a secret that LG Councils were paying huge amounts of money to his predecessor (Godwin Obaseki), and he said “stop”, not while I was here. We want the money to be used to develop the localities.”

Oshiomhole continued: “There are a lot of profound decisions he has taken, and as I keep saying, ‘minimum words, maximum wisdom’. What people need after eight years of rhetoric and MOUs is action. Things they can see, things that they can feel. He is already doing eye-mark projects; what people can see.

“I think he has done extremely well. Those working with him, he brings them close. He has collective decision-making processes, not because he can not do without them, but because he believes that two good heads are better than one. I am very proud of him and I think the people are happy. That is what I get from outside.

“I am satisfied that we are in safe hands. I can proudly say to Edo people that Edo is now back in safe hands, and that is the hands of Senator Monday Okpebholo.”

Governor Okpebholo, in his remarks, said, “Edo people will witness more good things in 2025.” The Governor said that with a new budget and credible people already appointed, critical sectors of the economy will receive needed boosts in 2025.

Share

Please follow and like us: