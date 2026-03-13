Okpebholo Has Restored Hope In Edo –Ebojele

Dr Patrick Ebojele is the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Monday Okpeboblo of Edo State. He was a lecturer with Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, before his appointment as the CPS to the Governor. In this interview with FRANCIS OGBAUGU in Benin City, he listed the successes recorded by the government of Senator Monday Okpebholo, the plans to make Edo a better state for every resident. Excerpts:

Tell us what has happened since you took over as the spokesperson to the Governor Monday Okpebholo?

Thank you for this opportunity . It is good that we begin this discussion by going backwards, when I say backwards, I mean having a background to where we are and what we have done so far. It has been a year and three months now since the birth of this administration. A whole lot has been achieved, and it is not by luck, it is by design, it is by planning and execution.

It is by taking needs assessment of the area, critical sectors that are being attended to. When we say it is by design, by design in the sense that the need of the people is the major consideration- examples, the roads, the dilapidated schools, poor health facilities, insecurity and other challenges.

Again the SHINE agenda of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo is designed to address all these areas. That is the reason why I said that the successes that have been achieved is not by luck, it is a programme of planning and proper execution. These areas – security, health, infrastructure development, natural resources and education – which form the acronym of SHINE are the areas that the governor has focused on.

Because, the concern on these critical sectors are the feedbacks we are getting from the people, mostly from the beneficiaries of these products. We have children attending public schools and we know the condition of many of these public schools. Whereas the previous administration made so much claim about EdoBEST, but from the reality on ground, it is one of those dilapidated, poor renumeration, low staffing in public schools and very poor environments.

Our children will go to school neatly dressed, but come home looking like children playing in a piggery, because of how poor the school environment is, and you don’t expect any child to learn in this kind of environment. Children will seat in a class- room and will be looking to the sky. The governor went across the state during his campaign and he saw the state of these schools by himself and he felt pain.

There was a particular school he went to, a primary school. In a classroom there were two classes Class ‘A’ faces east, while class ‘B’ faces west, because that was the only space where those children could learn in among the buildings in that school, every other structure was dilapidated. It was an eyesore. So, the governor said to himself that if he wins, he will address those issues.

So it was a promise he made to himself and to Edo people by convention. Same way he visited other areas. This has formed part and programme of this administration. On the roads, we had a sitting governor then, in the person of Mr Godwin Obaseki, who was driving through Sapele Road and his vehicle got stuck, his own vehicle. Nothing was done, they just used crane to remove the governor’s vehicle, he did nothing about the roads.

He just started lamenting about the condition of the road, a governor lamenting about condition of the roads? What he said was that he could not fix the road because, it is a federal road. He rather erected billboards asking Edo people to bear with him that the roads are federal government roads. Our people say that after God, it is government. If you pray as a private citizen that government should help you fix a bad road and government is talking to you, not through his agent , but by himself , that he cannot do it.

What does that tellsl you? He took hope out of the lives of the people, but he said nothing can be done. If nothing can be done, why are you in government? You’re in government to correct such things, to restore hope in the lives of the people, to put back smile on their faces. So, Governor Okpeboblo saw this , even as a candidate of a party then, he said, ‘if I win, I will fix this need of the people’.

This is what we are seeing materialising now. You can drive freely on Sapele Road, it is not an illusion, you’re resident in the state. You can see the huge construction on the first flyover in Edo State, it is not just the flyover, the economic benefits and beauty it is going to bring to the state, there is another one in Sapele Road.

These are realities, he is taking these critical areas step by step, he doesn’t talk much. Some say, your governor don’t talk, it is not about talking, but action. Your medium { New Telegraph) saw the good work he is doing in schools, and gave him the best governor of the year 2025 on Education. Over 6,000 teachers have been gainfully employed.

You know what that means? In one of the days he went to commission the remodeled Oredo Girls Grammar school, he said that what gives joy is not the structure, but that there are people who are going to impart knowledge to the children, it is about building the people. It is a moral boost for the teachers, the children now have a clean environment to learn, and also have people who are dedicated to teach, because education is about learning in knowledge and character. The child must grow in that two phases.

You have gainfully employed teachers who are helping to shape the lives of our children. In agriculture, massive investment is ongoing , we just commissioned, some days ago, 54 earth moving machines and trucks for the 18 Local Government Areas of the state. It is not just what you go to the market and buy for buying sake. It was a carefully planned venture.

These machines are to assist the local government council carry out their duties, grading of roads and government expressly instructed that it is not for hire, that the machines are to work for the people. The challenges have been there over the years, previous administrations had neglected the local government administration, especially the last administration of Mr Godwin Obaseki.

Because of this neglect, everything has fallen back to Osadebee Avenue. Where there is earth road, that the local government should ordinarily bring out their grader and maintain, they will run to Benin and that becomes heavy burden to the state.

The state now begin to think, how can the local government be assisted? Since that will help in opening up the villages and grading the roads. What he has done is to task councils to be responsible in the act of governance. To be accountable to the people who see their local government chair- man everyday. Not everybody can come to government house to see the governor, but they have the council chairman with them everyday.

As a resident in this state three years ago, you know that it was almost im- possible to have a night outing not even in festive periods. Because that period was the height of cultism, the statistics are there. In fact, the previous administration was busy giving analysis of numbers of deaths recorded, rather than addressing the root cause of this problem.

So, during his campaign, his Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo took note of this problem, he said this is going to be a critical area, because if you don’t create environment that is safe, you are not going to have peace and you cannot plan, you must provide security before you can plan for the development of your state or even at the private level. He took the bull by the horns by strengthening the anti-cultism law through the Edo State House of Assembly. He said, I am not going to pet or pat anybody at the back, I am going to deal with cultism.

He gave room for those interested to renounce their membership , they thought it was a joke. The first thing he said was ‘your house will be demolished, if you’re culpable’. Landlords should profile their tenants. Make sure you don’t have kidnappers or cultists as your tenants. Ensure that whoever rents your property is not a kidnapper or cultists.

Because if we come and it is established that your property is used for kidnap- ping or cult activities, your property will be brought down under the ambit of the law. So, when the bulldozers began to work, they thought, ‘oh very soon , he will bend, he is a politician, very soon they will talk to him.’ Maybe, some members of his cabinet are even cultists, all manner of talks. From Edo South , North and Edo Central was the same visitation.

That has restored the peace in Edo State. And that is what I want the public to know. Edo State is safe! The 2025 Christmas was the first in three years that families were free to go out and enjoy their time. Ring Road was full of life. People moved around freely. Hope has been restored, people feel safe, despite the teething challenges and distractions , which will always be there. The reality on ground now is that Edo is safe.

I actually want to ask if demolishing the property of alleged cultists, (since none was convicted by any court of law) was not going to be counterproductive, by way of those whose properties were demolished going to court to press for damages against the government?

I am not in the know that anybody has come out to say that what the government did was a violation of their rights. I don’t have that information and nothing like that. If there is any, you should know as someone in the field. The reason is that the proper process- es were followed. I can’t just wake-up, and come to your house and begin to demolish your property with caterpillar.

The law says that any property established to have been used for kidnapping or cultism will be demolished and the persons prosecuted. So, if you follow the sequence from the arrest to the demolition, the process has been sequential. The suspects take the various government agencies involved to the place where they carry out their activities and there the facts were established.

Again, very often, when the agencies do their search, it reveals some evidence of such operations. Most times, you find unlicensed guns, other weapons that private citizens should not carry around, and insignia. These are what the committees do before carrying out demolition. And , I don’t think any group or individual has come to challenge the group.

The New Telegraph Newspapers, (a leading national daily), recently recognised the good work of the governor in education, by making him, 2025 Best Governor of the Year ( Education). What is the feeling in government circle over this award?

There is joy! We are excited here, the governor is motivated to do more. Edo people can see that real intervention is going on in the education sector. Because, if you don’t develope the mind, you are not developing the nation. People are happy because they are seeing genuine investment in education.

We have seen the teachers trained and retrained, as I said over 6000 teachers fully employed, children are learning in a better environment.

There is increment in enrollment in public schools. The parents are happy, the government also is happy. I am very happy, I was also part of the party that attended the programme. This will motivate the governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to do more. The Commissioner for Education ( Dr Paddy Iyamu) on behalf of the Edo State Government has entered into agreement with some partners for education development in the state.

Edo has an agreement with the Turkish Government on Technical Education, training and other things. The governor is not resting. We saw at Usen, the Edo State Polytechnic, where an NDDC road project was attracted. The staff of the school are happy, their salary in arrears had been cleared off, the money owed them by the last administration had been cleared.

Look at the Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, intervention, from paltry N41 million to N500 million monthly, look at the differential. Several roads had been reconstructed, hostels had been refurbished and new ones built, new construction works are going on. The government is happy over the development in our education sector, he can do more as years go by.

What are you people doing about public perception of the government, that is how people perceive the government?

Thanks for this question. The media has a responsibility of properly informing the public. The duty of the media is information, entertainment and education. Once you sent the wrong narrative out, because our people are so gullible, stories trend and when you ask someone tells you, it is from Facebook, people are not sure of the source of their information.

But the conventional media still owe the public the responsibility to provide accurate information. Even we, sometime, the way we cast our headlines, let’s be mindful about our usage of words, so many report about Edo State is sensational, things like “sporadic shooting” where is the sporadic shooting. I have been in the field before now.

Sometime, if you ask a reporter, If he can provide photos for XYZ, he tells you, ‘they said, they said.’ Things that are not verifiable. We must go back to the tradition of investigative journalism.

We must also ask ourselves, ‘this thing I am writing, what is the implications to the outside world?’ How are people going to react? Look at what is trending that, “Assassination attempt on Peter Obi and Oyegun”, are you an investigative police? Just within two hours? If the person involved is the one saying it, how do you know that it is an assassination attempt against your person.