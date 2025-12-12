Okpebholo Hails Uzodimma On Birthday, Praises Leadership Strides

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has congratulated the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as a focused and results-driven leader.

In a goodwill message issued on behalf of the government and people of Edo State, Okpebholo commended Uzodimma for providing purposeful leadership, especially through the restoration of key infrastructure, reopening of strategic road corridors, and strengthening of security architecture to support stability and economic growth in Imo State.

He noted that Uzodimma’s commitment to governance reforms and his role in deepening regional collaboration have further solidified his reputation as a leader dedicated to progress.

“As you mark another year, I join family, friends, and well-wishers in wishing you good health, continued wisdom, and greater accomplishments in the service of Imo State and our nation,” Okpebholo said.

He extended the warm regards of the Edo State Government and wished the Imo Governor a happy birthday.