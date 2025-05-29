Okpebholo Hails Tinubu’s Transformative Leadership

Share

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his second anniversary in office, praising his transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to national development.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fred Itua, Governor Okpebholo described President Tinubu’s leadership over the past two years as visionary and impactful, declaring that “one good term deserves another.”

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first two years have laid a formidable foundation for national renewal and sustainable progress,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

“His ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda is not just a slogan—it is a demonstrable commitment to rebuilding our economy, securing our nation, and improving the quality of life for all Nigerians.

“The strategic reforms, infrastructure expansion, and renewed focus on critical sectors like agriculture and education are clear indicators of a leader determined to deliver on his promises.”

Governor Okpebholo also noted the positive impact of federal government policies in Edo State, highlighting a strong collaborative relationship between the federal and state governments that has accelerated development across the state.

“We have witnessed President Tinubu’s unwavering dedication to the collective prosperity of Nigeria. His decisive actions and visionary policies have begun to yield tangible results, bringing hope and stability to our people,” he added.

The Governor reaffirmed Edo State’s commitment to national development efforts under Tinubu’s leadership.

“Edo State, under my administration, remains a steadfast partner in the national development agenda spearheaded by President Tinubu. The collaborative spirit between the Presidency and the states is crucial to unlocking our nation’s full potential, and we are proud to be part of this progressive journey.”

Governor Okpebholo also lauded President Tinubu’s courage in implementing bold reforms despite global economic challenges.

“It is evident that President Tinubu possesses the clarity of vision, political will, and patriotic zeal required to steer Nigeria to its rightful place among the comity of nations. His achievements in just two years speak volumes—and indeed, one good term deserves another.”

He concluded by wishing President Tinubu continued strength, wisdom, and divine guidance in his quest to lead Nigeria toward greater heights of peace, unity, and prosperity.

