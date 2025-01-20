Okpebholo Hails Tinubu As President Donates Food Items To Edo Residents 

Share

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Monday praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his love and support for the people of Edo State.

Governor Okpebholo made this remark at a food outreach organized by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) at the New Festival Hall of Government House in Benin City, Edo State.

Speaking at the event on Monday, the Governor assured President Tinubu of 100 per cent votes from Edo State in the 2027 presidential election.

The food outreach, which began in March 2024, has benefited seven states, including Edo, Kano, Benue, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Cross River, and Gombe. Other states like Kwara, Kogi, and Abia are next in line to benefit from the initiative.

Governor Okpebholo commended the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her love and motherly role in ensuring that Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The First Lady, represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, advised beneficiaries not to sell the food items but to make good use of them for the benefit of their families.

She noted that the RHI has made significant progress in supporting women and youths for a better life, with plans to cover Education, Health, Economic Empowerment, Social Investments, and Agriculture in its future activities.

Items distributed during the event included noodles, semovita, and pasta, among others. The event was attended by top government officials, including the Secretary to Edo State Government, Musa Ikhilor; Deputy Chief of Staff, Pius Alile; and leaders of market women, serving commissioners, and political women leaders across the state .

