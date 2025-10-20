Okpebholo Hails Oba Of Benin On 9th Coronation Anniversary

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Monday, congratulated the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, on the occasion of his birthday and 9th coronation anniversary.

In a congratulatory message issued by Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Okpebholo extolled the Oba’s firm commitment to preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Edo people and his impactful leadership, since ascending the revered throne of his ancestors.

He described Oba Ewuare as a unique ruler whose reign had been characterised by peace, development, and a push for the unity and progress of the Benin Kingdom and Edo at large.

The Governor prayed for the Oba’s continued health, strength, and long life on the throne, expressing his admiration for his wisdom, diplomatic finesse, and dedication to the welfare of his people.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Edo, I convey my regards and prayers to our father, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, on his birthday and 9th coronation anniversary.

“His Royal Majesty’s efforts in promoting peace, combating societal ills, and fostering harmony among all residents of the state are well-documented and deeply appreciated.

”His presence provides a vital moral and cultural compass for our administration’s ‘New Edo’ agenda.

“I pledge my continued respect and support to the Benin Royal Palace and will work tirelessly with His Royal Majesty to ensure a prosperous future for all Edo residents,” Okpeholo added.