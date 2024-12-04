Okpebholo Gives LG Bosses 48 Hours To Submit Statements Of Account

Share

By Francis Ogbaugu

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, yesterday issued the 18 local government areas chairmen a 48-hour ultimatum to submit their statements of account.

He asked them to submit the statements to the Assets Verification Committee through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). According to him, the statement of accounts should be effective September 14, 2023 to date.

Okpebholo said he would work closely with the chairmen for a better state at a meeting with them The governor, represented by his deputy Dennis Idahosa, said: “Election has come and gone and we are all one family.

“The gover – nor has asked me to assure you that we are one family. “He has also asked me to tell you that we will work closely together. I guess you are aware that a few weeks ago, the Assets Verification Committee was constituted.

“Mr. Governor is committed to transparency and accountability in this government and that committee would not have the resources to go across the 18 local government areas.

“The governor would want you to submit your statement of accounts from 4th of September 2023, to date, to the Assets Verification Committee within the next 48 hours (2 days).”

