Okpebholo Gives Ex-Deputy Gov 7-Day To Return All Govt Property

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the immediate past Deputy Governor, Mr Godwins Omobayo, to, as a matter of urgency, hand over all government property and assets still in his possession.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Governor Okpebholo noted that his administration observed that several official items, including vehicles, documents, and other State-owned assets assigned to Omobayo, were yet to be surrendered to the appropriate authorities, despite multiple attempts to communicate to the former deputy governor.

He, however, said all assets acquired or utilised in the course of public service remained the property of the State and must be duly returned upon cessation of office, adding that the retention of such property by any individual constituted a clear breach of public trust and an unlawful possession of state assets.

It reads in parts, “Failure to comply within the stipulated period will compel the Government to direct the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, to effect his arrest and ensure the immediate recovery of all State assets still in his possession through lawful means.

“The Edo State Government remains committed to accountability, due process, and the protection of public property.

“No individual, regardless of former position or political affiliation, will be permitted to unlawfully appropriate or retain assets belonging to the people of Edo State.

“The Government urges Mr Omobayo to respect this directive and avoid actions that could invite consequences or further embarrassment.”

On his part, Omobayo said the matter was before a competent court, adding that he received all entitlements, including his November salary.