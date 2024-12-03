Okpebholo Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum For LG Financial Reports

Share

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has mandated all 18 Local Government council chairmen in the state to submit their financial statements within 48 hours.

This directive, announced on Tuesday, requires the statements to cover the period from September 4, 2023, to the present and be submitted to the Assets Verification Committee through the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The ultimatum was announced during a courtesy visit by the council chairmen, led by Newman Ugiagbe, Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), to the Government House in Benin City.

Representing the governor at the meeting was his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, according to a statement issued by Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

Okpebholo reiterated his administration’s focus on transparency and accountability, saying, “The governor wants to assure you that we are one family, united in purpose.

“In line with this, the Assets Verification Committee was recently constituted to promote accountability across the 18 Local Government Areas in Edo State,”

The financial reports are intended to facilitate the committee’s work in verifying assets and promoting fiscal discipline at the local government level.

Governor Okpebholo emphasized that this step is part of efforts to strengthen governance and ensure proper management of resources.

Ugiagbe, on behalf of the council chairmen, pledged their loyalty and support for the governor’s administration.

“We are committed to implementing your policies at the grassroots level to ensure the people benefit from the dividends of democracy,” he said.

