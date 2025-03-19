Okpebholo, Fuludu, Shaibu Urge Massive Supports For Eagles

Share

As Super Eagles prepare to tackle Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the 2026 World Cup qualifying games, Edo State Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo, former Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, and ex-international Edema Fuludu, have called for massive supports for the Super Eagles as they take on the Amavubi of Rwanda and the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the 2026 FiFA World Cup qualifying showdown.

Okpebholo who has expressed confidence in the ability of the Eric Chelle-led Super Eagles to beat Rwanda and Zimbabwe, said the calibre of players invited for the cracker have all it takes to deliver.

According to him: “Nigeria is known for producing quality players. I’m very confident that Super Eagles will over run Rwanda and Zimbabwe in this qualifying games.”

“Eagles are a threat to other African countries, Rwanda and Zimbabwe are not a team to give us sleepless night, what we Nigerians need to do is to rally round the team.

They need massive support from every football stakeholder in the country. I believe Nigeria will qualify for the World Cup. I know that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Tinubu, has provided the needed support to make Eagles excel.”

In his views, Shaibu, also expressed optimism that the Eagles will qualify for the FIFA 2026 World Cup. “Eagles are a household name in world football.

Looking at the crop of players invited for this game, they are boys that play regularly in their various clubs in Europe. They will definitely bring their expertise to bear.

Eagles will work very hard to ensure they triumph over Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Eagles are relentless and will do everything to give Nigeria the World Cup ticket.”

Fuludu said: “Eagles have a hard task ahead. Yes, Chelle, has invited players for the two games, you and I know that Federal government has invested much on the Eagles, it is now in the hands of the team to prove to Nigerians that they can do it.

The players must fight hard to secure World Cup ticket.” “Again, in modern football, no country is a push over; Super Eagles must be very careful because Rwanda are not going to be easy. Eagles position in the group is not encouraging, they must fight hard beat Rwanda in Kigali.”

