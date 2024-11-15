Okpebholo Freezes State’s Bank Accounts

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, yesterday ordered the freezing of all state-owned bank accounts with immediate effect.

The governor also warned commercial banks, Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to comply with the order immediately without delay. He warned that anyone, including heads of MDAs and civil servants who flout the order will be severely sanctioned.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Fred Itua, said this yesterday. It said: “All bank accounts in all the commercial banks have been frozen.

Commercial banks must comply with the order and ensure that not a dime is taken out of the treasury until there is a further notice. “Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) must comply with this order and ensure that there is a full compliance without any further delay.

“After necessary investigations and reconciliations, the governor will do the needful and decide on the way forward. For now, this order stands,” the statement read.

