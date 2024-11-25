Okpebholo Dissolves Edo Local Govt Service Commission

Share

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has approved the immediate dissolution of the Local Government Service Commission.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua on Monday said the move is part of Governor Okpebholo’s ongoing reforms designed to streamline government operations, ensure efficiency, and improve the overall performance of all public institutions within the State.

Itua said the Governor has assured Edo citizens, members of the public, and staff of the Commission that the dissolution will not affect the ongoing official matters.

The statement reads in part: “This move became necessary in order to revitalise our Local Government Service Commission and reposition it for more efficient service delivery. By this decision, we aim to eliminate inefficiency and build a more accountable and effective local service structure.

“Edo State Government remains committed to transparent, efficient, and effective public service delivery with the intent of bringing the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“Updates regarding this decision and upcoming changes in the Local Government Service Commission will be communicated in due course.”

Share

Please follow and like us: