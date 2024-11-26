New Telegraph

November 26, 2024
Okpebholo Dissolves Edo Local Government Service Commission

As part of moves aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in the public service sector, Edo State Governor Monday Okphebholo has approved the immediate dissolution of Local Government Service Commission.

This development is part of Governor Okpebholo’s ongoing reforms designed to streamline government operations, ensure efficiency, and improve the overall performance of all public sector institutions within the state.

Okpebholo assured Edo citizens, members of the public, and staff of the Commission that the dissolution will not affect the ongoing official affairs.

He reaffirmed his commitment to engaging with all stakeholders to develop a robust plan for restructuring the Local Government Service Commission for enhanced effectiveness and efficiency.

“This move became necessary in order to revitalise our Local Government Service Commission and reposition it for more efficient service delivery. By this decision, we aim to eliminate inefficiency and build a more accountable and effective local service structure.

“Edo State Government remains committed to transparent, efficient, and effective public service delivery with the intent of bringing the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“Updates regarding this decision and upcoming changes in the Local Government Service Commission will be communicated in due course.”

