Okpebholo Dissolves Edo Boards, Political Appointees, Others

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has taken significant steps to restructure the state’s administrative framework by dissolving the executives of all state boards of government agencies and parastatals.

The Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

According to the statement, Governor Okpebholo also terminated the appointments of all Permanent Secretaries brought in from outside the State Public/Civil Service, as well as all political appointees, adding that the development takes effect immediately.

Governor Okpebholo directed all affected officials to hand over any government properties in their possession to the most senior public officers within their respective ministries, departments, and agencies.

Part of the statement read: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the dissolution of executives of all boards, agencies, and parastatals in Edo State Public Service with immediate effect.

“In addition, all Permanent Secretaries appointed from outside the State Public/Civil Service and all political appointees are hereby relieved of their appointments.”

This move marks an assertive step by Governor Okpebholo to streamline governance as part of his broader administrative reform agenda.

