Okpebholo Dissolves AAU Governing Council, Others

Share

Edo state Governor, Monday Okpebholo, yesterday approved the dissolution of the governing councils of the state-owned tertiary institutions.

The boards dissolved include, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma; Edo State College of Education, Igueben; Edo State College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi and Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, among others.

In the same vein, the Governor also approved the disengagement of the Management Staff of Edo Specialist Hospital and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City with immediate effect.

Both approvals were conveyed in a “Government Special Announcement” dated November 20, 2024 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, Esq.

The statement reads in part; “It is hereby announced for the informa tion of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of all state-owned Tertiary Institutions in Edo State with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, all affected members of the Governing Councils of all state-owned Tertiary Institutions are to handover all government properties in their pos – session to their respective Heads of the Institutions.”

Share

Please follow and like us: