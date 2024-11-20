Okpebholo Dissolves AAU Governing Council, Other State-Owned Institutions

Share

...Disengages management staff of Edo Specialist and Stella Obasanjo Hospitals

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo on Wednesday approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of the state-owned tertiary institutions.

The boards dissolved include Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State College of Education, Igueben; Edo State College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi.

and Edo State Polytechnic, Usen among others.

In the same vein, the Governor also approved the disengagement of the Management Staff of Edo Specialist Hospital and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City with immediate effect.

Both approvals were conveyed in a “Government Special Announcement” dated November 20, 2024, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, Esq.

The statement reads, “It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of all State-owned Tertiary Institutions in Edo State with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, all affected members of the Governing Councils of all State-owned Tertiary Institutions are to hand over all Government properties in their possession to their respective Heads of the Institutions.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the disengagement of the Management Staff of Edo Specialist Hospital and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City with immediate effect.

“In view of the above, the Management Staff of the aforementioned hospitals are to hand over all Government properties in their possession to the most senior officer in their various Institutions,” he announced.

