Okpebholo Dismisses Rumours Of Rift With Deputy

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has refuted speculation of discord between him and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa.

Okpebholo also stated that every decision made in the state’s administration is taken in full consultation with his deputy.

The Governor made this clarification during a Thanksgiving service in celebration of Idahosa’s 45th birthday held at Living Faith Church, Adesuwa Road, Benin City.

Speaking during the church service, Okpebholo recounted how their relationship began and affirmed his trust in Idahosa. He said,

“The first time we met at the lobby of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, I told him that he would be my deputy and the word of the prophet today has come to pass.”

The governor emphasised the collaborative nature of their administration and the unity they share in governance. “I have absolute confidence in him, and we have been working very closely.

“We make decisions together. When you hear Akpakorescue, there is an inside discussion before we execute. Before we execute anything, we discuss and agree, and sometimes he will tell me, ‘Remember where we are coming from, remember your ways,’ so I see him as a partner and I believe in him,” he said.

He further prayed for greater heights for his deputy, adding, “By the grace of God, I still believe that God is going to take him higher than this. I want to say a big congratulations to him, and the grace of God will continue to rest upon him.”

In his remarks, Idahosa reflected on his challenging upbringing, noting that the early loss of his father shaped his resilience and compassion. “My father died when I was just six years old. It was my mother who stood by all of us,” he said.

“He added that the hardships he faced growing up inspired his commitment to youth and women’s empowerment through philanthropic initiatives.

Also speaking at the event, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a former Secretary to the State Government, commended Idahosa for his humility and strength of character. Sharing a personal encounter, he said, “I will describe him with the experience I had with him.

“When I approached him to support former President Goodluck Jonathan, he said he could not remain with the Edo State Government as Commissioner and support the PDP. He had to resign his appointment to support Jonathan.”

Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, under whose administration Idahosa served as Commissioner, recalled that it was his then-deputy, Pius Odubu, who had recommended Idahosa, describing him as a valuable asset to the government.

Oshiomhole also used the opportunity to speak on the upcoming by-election scheduled for this coming Saturday, describing it as a critical vote to reaffirm the people’s support for Governor Okpebholo’s leadership.

He expressed confidence in the APC’s candidate, Barr. Omosede Igbinedion, for the Ovia Federal Constituency seat, calling her emergence a challenge to women to rally behind one of their own.