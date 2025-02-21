Okpebholo Dismisses Godfatherism In His Govt

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo on Thursday dismissed claims that godfathers handpicked him to be remote-controlled as the number one citizen of the South-South state.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, Okpebholo said that Almighty God only used certain persons to support his governorship ambition and get him into office.

According to the governor, Senate President Godswill Akpabio supported him as the leader of the ruling party in the South-South.

He also said Edo North Senator Adams Oshiomhole is not a dictator as some of his detractors have described him. Rather, the governor said, the federal lawmaker allows to handle the affairs of the state without interference.

READ ALSO

“Can you even point out one godfather who was pushing me? God was using people to help me, to support me, to get to where I am today.

“Senate President is the leader from the South-South. Whatever he did was for the progress ofthe Edo people; he wanted Edo to be repositioned.

“God was at work, Edo people spoke. We were hungry for a change. Even in the next 20 years, I will win. Do you know when I won my Senate (seat) there was a sitting senator? At that time, everything was working against us, but yet we won.

“I’m proud to tell you that there is not much opposition in Edo State – many of them know the truth, and many of them secretly even voted for me while they were still in PDP because of what they would get from Obaseki; they were not interested in (his government).

“Even the man that they say is a dictator is not dictating anything; I am seeing a different Oshiomhole. Oshiomhole is giving me a free hand.

“Whenever I want to talk to him, he will say: ‘My son, I know how you feel, just do it your way’. But I will say: ‘Sir, I won’t do it in my way, please advise me,’ and he advises me, and most of the advice comes out to be something positive. You cannot be an island; you have to carry everybody along.”

Share

Please follow and like us: