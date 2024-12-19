Okpebholo Defends LG Bosses ’Suspension

Share

The Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Samson Osagie yesterday said the House of Assembly was right to suspend the 18 local government chairmen and the deputies.

According to him, the Assembly acted in order and that the outcome of the findings of the panel of inquiries set up to investigate the activities of the council chairmen will determine who finally gets axed among them.

Meanwhile, Governor Monday Okpebholo inaugurated an investigative panel of inquiry into the activities of the councils.

The governor said: “As a leader, we must always scrutinize the welfare and confidence of our people, as Edo State will continue to set the standard for good governance.

I hereby inaugurate the committee.” The committee is headed by Solomon Imohiosen.

Imohiosen said: “The governor has the right under Section 20 of the local government laws to dissolve the council if the chairmen, or vice chairmen are not contributing or performing their functions judiciously to the welfare of the people.

