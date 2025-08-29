Okpebholo Decorates 42 Promoted Police Officers Attached To Govt House

A total of forty-two Police officers attached to the Edo State Government House in Benin City have been decorated following their recent promotions.

The promotion exercise saw eleven officers elevated from the rank of Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), twenty-five from Sergeant to Inspector, and six from Corporal to Sergeant.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Gani Audu while congratulating the newly promoted officers, urged them to rededicated themselves to duty and uphold the values of integrity, professionalism, and service to the state.

He commended their commitment to duty, noting that their efforts had not gone unnoticed.

“Whatever you have done to earn this promotion, please continue with it. Remain serious with the job. Be dedicated, determined, and focused on your duties and responsibilities.

“Promotions come with higher expectations, and I trust that you will not only live up to this new rank but also raise the standard of service delivery to Edo people.”

Governor Okpebholo also extended his appreciation to the Edo State Police Command for its collaboration with his administration in maintaining security across the state.

He assured that his government would continue to enhance the security architecture to ensure the safety of all citizens, and stated that upon his return from official engagements, he would personally meet with the promoted officers to commend them.

Also present at the ceremony was the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, who congratulated the officers and reminded them that promotions come with greater responsibilities.

He urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by displaying courage, discipline, and professionalism in their duties.