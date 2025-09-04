Okpebholo Declares War On Crime, Inaugurates 300 Motorbikes, Waste Equipment

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has vowed that criminal elements will find no refuge in the state, as his administration intensifies its efforts to tackle insecurity and environmental challenges across the region.

Speaking during the inauguration of over 300 motorbikes at the Government House in Benin City, Okpebholo reiterated his administration’s commitment to security reform. The newly acquired bikes are to be distributed across Edo State’s three senatorial districts, with a specific focus on enabling security operatives to reach remote and forested areas that are often inaccessible by regular vehicles.

“We promised our people during the campaign that we would fight insecurity and restore peace to every part of Edo State. Today, we are fulfilling that promise. “These bikes will be deployed across the senatorial districts and will help security agencies reach areas where vehicles cannot go,” the governor declared.”