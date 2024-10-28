Okpebholo Debunks Signing $45.21m Flyover Deal With China

Share

Edo State Governor-elect Monday Okpebholo yesterday denied ever signing any deal with the Chinese government to the tune of $45.21 million for flyovers.

He said he would not be another “Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) governor” like Godwin Obaseki, according to a statement issued by his media office.

Okpebholo said this in reacting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s allegation that he signed a $45.21m deal with China Exim Bank. He said he would not be distracted by the outbursts of those who are “still licking their wounds after losing the September 21 governorship election.”

Okpebholo explained that as a governor-elect he had not in any official capacity to obtain any loan on behalf of the state. He said: “I am rather working on how to offset the numerous loans obtained by the outgoing Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration without any correlating development.”

The statement added: “Their lies and mischief have no end. “We wish to draw the attention of the general public to the mischievous publication, which is speculating that Okpebholo was in talks with a Chinese agency to obtain a loan of $45.21 million to execute the construction of three flyovers in Benin.

“We would not have both-ered to react to such distractions but since our investigation has revealed that the report was actually orchestrated by those still licking their wounds from the recent defeat, we are constrained to put the record straight.”

