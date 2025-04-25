Okpebholo Debunks N6bn Terrorist Payment Allegations

Share

Governor Monday Okpebholo has sharply refuted claims that his administration authorised a payment of N6 billion as compensation for terrorists operating within the state.

The denial came in a statement released on yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, during a press briefing in Benin.

The governor’s statement was a direct response to a publication by the banned group IPOB, which accused his administration of allocating vast sums to “compensate terrorists” and betraying the people of Edo.

In the statement, Okpebholo dismissed the allegations as fictitious, malicious, and deliberately misleading. He stressed that such attempts to associate his government with violence are not only baseless but also a calculated strategy to incite ethnic discord and undermine public trust.

“I categorically reject IPOB’s claims. Our government has never provided funds to any group involved in terrorism or criminal activities. The claim linking us to such acts is an intentional distortion of the facts, designed to destabilize our state,” Okpebholo said.

He further declared that the governor’s administration remains committed to justice, the rule of law, and the safety of all Edo residents, irrespective of their background or belief.

