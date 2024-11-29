Okpebholo Criticised Over Confusion On State Security Network

Share

Barely two weeks into his administration, the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has faced criticism following conflicting statements about the Edo State Security Network, sparking questions about his government’s preparedness and focus.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Okpebholo in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, announced the lifting of a suspension placed on the state security outfit by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) before the September 21 governorship election.

However, it was later revealed that the suspension had already been lifted on October 7 by former Governor, Godwin Obaseki during a security council meeting.

This miscommunication has drawn criticism from the opposition and security analysts.

Barrister Anthony Ehilebo, a PDP chieftain, criticized the administration’s perceived lack of coordination.

“This is a clear sign of unpreparedness. Security matters should never be politicized,” he stated.

Security expert Bright Amadi emphasized the importance of addressing growing insecurity in Edo State.

“Clarifying the operational status of the security network should have been a top priority for the new administration.”

Ehilebo also accused the Okpebholo administration of politicizing the security outfit, which had previously been branded as Obaseki’s “private army” during the campaign.

He criticized the government’s priorities, adding, “Instead of focusing on governance, they are caught up in photo ops and political distractions.”

The situation has fueled calls for clearer communication and a stronger focus on addressing escalating security concerns in the state.

Analysts warn that strategic planning and effective governance are crucial to regaining public confidence and ensuring stability.

