Okpebholo Congratulates Gov

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, yesterday congratulated the people of Ondo State for voting for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in last Saturday’s governorship election.

Governor Okpebholo in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Fred Itua, said as neighbours, he would work closely with Governor Aiyedatiwa for the good and prosperity of Edo and Ondo states.

The governor prayed to God to grant Aiyedatiwa the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years and bring more developments to his people.

The statement reads in part; “I congratulate my friend and brother, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, for emerging victorious in last Saturday’s governorship election.

“His victory is a good omen, and I am certain that we will work closely together to bring peace and development to our dear states as good neighbours.

“I also want to thank the people of Ondo State for voting for Governor Aiyedatiwa. I am certain that he will do well and bring more prosperity to the people of the state and Nigeria in general,” Okpebholo said.

