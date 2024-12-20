Okpebholo Congratulates Edo Born Miss Nigeria, Ogah

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo on Saturday congratulated the newly-crowned 45th Miss Nigeria, Doris Esiokhayamhe Ogah on her outstanding achievement.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, quoting the Governor said the 45th Miss Nigeria, “has brought honour and prestige to our great state.”

Governor Okpebhbolo said Miss Ogah’s “triumph is not only a testament to her beauty, intelligence, and charm but also a reflection of her exceptional talents and passions.”

“As a lawyer and gender advocate, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to promoting the rights and empowerment of women and girls. Her participation in the Miss Nigeria pageant was more than just a beauty contest; it was an opportunity for her to showcase her skills, values, and dedication to making a positive impact in society.

“During the pageantry process, Miss Ogah’s exceptional business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit shone brightly as she won the business pitch event with an innovative product designed to support women and girls, which is a testament to her creativity, resourcefulness, and passion for driving positive change.”

The statement said the Edo State Governor is proud to have Miss Ogah as an Ambassador of the State and celebrates her achievement as a victory for all Edo people. He said her success is a reminder that our State is home to talented, intelligent, and driven individuals who are making a difference in various fields.

“As Miss Nigeria, Ogah will have a platform to amplify her voice and advocate for the causes she cares about, and I have no doubt that she will use her position to inspire and empower young women and girls, promoting education, entrepreneurship, and social justice.

“Once again, I congratulate Miss Doris Esiokhayamhe Ogah on her well-deserved victory and wish her all the best as she embarks on this exciting journey as Miss Nigeria.”

