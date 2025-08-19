Okpebholo Condoles With Kogi Gov Ododo, APC Chairman Yilwatda Over Parents’ Deaths

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has commiserated with the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Usman Ododo, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, over the deaths of their parents.

Okpebholo, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, described the loss of parents as one of life’s deepest sorrows and prayed God to grant the bereaved leaders “divine comfort.”

The statement reads:

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Executive Governor of Edo State, extends heartfelt condolences to two distinguished leaders of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC): His Excellency, Alhaji Usman Ododo, Governor of Kogi State, on the passing of his beloved father, Late Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo; and the National Chairman of our party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, on the transition of his cherished mother.

“The Governor notes that losing a parent represents one of life’s deepest sorrows, yet he prays that both leaders find solace in the noble legacies their parents have left behind — lives defined by faith, service, discipline, and enduring devotion to family and community.

“Governor Okpebholo prays that Almighty Allah grants Late Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo, Al-Jannah Firdaus, while also committing the soul of Mama Lydia Yilwatda to God’s eternal rest. He further prays for divine comfort, strength, and fortitude for the Ododo and Yilwatda families to bear these irreparable losses.”