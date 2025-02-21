Okpebholo Condoles Victim Of Stadium’s Fallen Mast 

Share

The Edo State Governor,Monday Okpebholo has expressed deep sadness and condolences to the family of Pius Etim, who died on Thursday evening when a communication mast fell at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium before a Praise Night organized by the Edo State Government to mark a 100 days in office.

Governor Okpebholo described the incident that claimed Pius Etim’s life during the heavy rainfall as “unfortunate, sad and painful.”

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua , said:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a young man, Pius Etim, during the intense rainfall and collapse of a mast at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

“On behalf of the people of Edo State, I offer my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Pius Etim. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this period of grief.”

Governor Okpebholo, frowned at the attitude of leaders and members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who according to him, “took to various social media platforms on Thursday night to celebrate the unfortunate death of Pius Etim.”

“Governor Okpebholo said such callousness and lack of empathy for the family of the deceased show that the PDP in Edo State has lost touch with the people it once governed.

“Preliminary investigations show that the collapsed structure at the Samuel Ogbemudia was erected by the administration of Godwin Obaseki, which did a shabby job. It is unfortunate that Obaseki and the PDP in Edo State, known for their lack of integrity, hired compromised contractors to erect defective structures at the stadium.

“The poor job executed by the administration of Obaseki at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, which led to the unfortunate death of Pius Etim, will be investigated. The contractors or PDP members who may have handled the poor job, if found liable, will face the cause of the law. ” The statement concluded.

