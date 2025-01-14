Okpebholo Condoles Family Of Firefighter Who Died On Duty

Share

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, paid a condolence visit to the home of Andrew Omotor, a firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty.

The governor commended the bravery, dedication, and sacrifice of the late firefighter, who died responding to a distress call.

Represented by the Edo State Head of Service, Dr Anthony Okungbowa, who visited the family of the deceased in Benin City alongside the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Safety and Security, Queeneth Orobedo; Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hon. Jerry Idahosa; and the Director of Edo State Fire Service, Mr. Omoluru Osayande, among others described the late Omotor as a courageous firefighter who served with dedication.

He noted that the 45-year-old left behind a wife, six children, and an elderly mother who are struggling to come to terms with the tragic loss of their breadwinner.

Addressing the family, Dr Okungbowa said: “We are here to commiserate with the family of one of our fallen heroes, Mr Andrew Omotor, who died tragically in the line of duty.

He responded to a distress call to save lives and properties but, sadly, lost his life in the process. Another firefighter sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

“This is a painful occurrence. Mr Omotor was a brave and diligent firefighter who gave his all for his duty. The governor is deeply moved by this loss and has assured that he will personally visit the family to offer his support and condolences.

“This preliminary visit is to assess the situation and provide an initial hand of comfort on behalf of the state government.”

Dr Okungbowa also assured the family that Governor Okpebholo, known for his compassion, would ensure that necessary steps are taken to support them during this difficult time.

He expressed confidence that the governor would provide assistance to help ease the burden on the grieving family.

The late firefighter, whose heroic actions will not be forgotten, is remembered for his dedication to protecting lives and properties in Edo State.

Share

Please follow and like us: