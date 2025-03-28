Okpebholo Condemns Mob Attack, Killing Of Travellers In Edo

Share

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, on Friday, condemned the mob attack and killing of some travellers accused of kidnapping in the state.

New Telegraph gathered that some hunters who were travelling for Sallah were said to have been killed by a mob.

According to the eyewitness account, a mob had intercepted the victims at Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

After ransacking their vehicle, where dane guns used by hunters were found, the mob concluded that they were kidnappers and burned them alive.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Okpebholo who spoke through the Chief Security Officer, Government House, SP Solomon Osaghale, said he was in the community to ascertain the level of damage done and to ensure that an investigation is carried out to ensure justice and forestall a reoccurrence.

According to Osaghale, investigations revealed that those killed had boarded a commercial truck and were stopped by members of a local security outfit who, upon search of the vehicle, discovered some guns, a situation that led to the mob attack by persons around the vicinity.

The governor described the act as barbaric and condemnable and vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

He warned that nobody has the right to take another man’s life, stressing that the nature of the barbaric killing was a cause of concern to the governor.

However, the governor called for calm while assuring the law-abiding residents of Uromi, especially the Hausa Community in the area, to go about their daily activities, as men of the Nigerian police force and other security agencies have been deployed to restore peace and normalcy to the place.

“I can assure you that the people involved in this unprovoked attack will not go scot-free, as His Excellency has directed the Commissioner of Police to launch a full-scale investigation into the matter.

“As I speak now, over four persons have been arrested for their involvement in this ugly incident,” he said.

