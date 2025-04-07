Okpebholo Commences Payment Of Gratuities, Pensions

Share

The Edo State Government has commenced the payment of gratuities and pensions owed by the government since 2012.

A press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, said the government has begun disbursing N1 billion as the first batch of payments, fulfilling a commitment to clear the backlog inherited from previous administrations.

The statement said the Governor emphasized his administration’s resolve to prioritize the welfare of retired civil servants who have dedicated their years of service to the State.

“For over a decade, many of our retirees have suffered due to the non-payment of their gratuities. This administration is putting an end to that hardship.

“I have approved the release of N1 billion for the first phase of payments, and we will not rest until all outstanding entitlements are cleared,” Okpebholo said.

The Governor reiterated that his administration is committed to restoring the dignity of pensioners by ensuring that they receive their due benefits without further delay.

“We recognize the sacrifices made by our retirees, and it is unacceptable that they have had to wait this long for what is rightfully theirs. Our administration will not only clear these arrears but will also put measures in place to ensure such delays do not happen in the future,” he said.

He reaffirmed that his administration’s goal is to clear all outstanding gratuities in phases, ensuring that retirees enjoy the fruits of their labor.

The Governor further assured that the disbursement process will be transparent and fair, with pensioners receiving payments in batches based on a structured verification process.

“This is just the beginning. We will not abandon our pensioners. We are determined to ensure that those who served Edo State diligently are treated with the respect and care they deserve,” the Governor concluded.

