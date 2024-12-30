Okpebholo Changes Edo University, Uzairue To Iyamho

Share

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Monday, announced the reversion of Edo State University, Uzairue to Iyamho, which was the name the University bore during Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s administration.

Recall that the immediate past governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki renamed the institution, which is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) to Edo State University, Uzairue in the heat of his disagreement with his benefactor and predecessor. Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who is from Iyamho.

A statement from the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Umar Ikhilor, which was made available to newsmen said, “The documentation for the institution, henceforth shall reflect the above change.”

The Statement reads in part, “It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the change of the name of “Edo State University, Uzairue,” to now be known as “Edo University, Iyamho” with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, all documentation in respect of the Institution henceforth shall reflect the above change.”

Share

Please follow and like us: