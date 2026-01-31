Okpebholo Changes Chief-Ofstaff in Cabinet Reshuffle

The Edo State Government on Friday announced a minor cabinet reshuffle, which sees the Chief of Staff to the governor, Hon. Gani Audu taken to the Ministry of Oil and Gas Resources while Hon. Yakubu Musa who was until yesterday the Commissioner for Lands and Housing has been appointed as his replacement.

The former Commissioner for Oil and Gas Resources, Hon Vincent Uwadiae was redeployed to the Ministry of Land and Housing as the new commissioner.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the state government, Mr. Musa Ikhilor said the shake -up was to strengthen governance and administrative efficiency.

The statement read: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved a minor reshuffle in the Edo State Executive Council as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen governance, enhance service delivery, and promote greater efficiency in the administration of state affairs.

“In furtherance of this decision, the following changes have been approved: Commissioner for Oil and Gas Resources, is hereby redeployed to the Ministry of Lands and Housing as Commissioner.

Hon. Yakubu Oshiorenua Musa, Commissioner for Lands and Housing, is appointed as Chief of Staff to the Governor, Governor’s Office.

“Hon. Gani Audu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, is nominated to resume as Commissioner for Oil and Gas Resources, subject to confirmation by the Edo State House of Assembly.”