Okpebholo Calls For Hope, Unity Among Residents

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has extended warm greetings and best wishes to all Edo people, both at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

The governor In his message reflected on the significance of Easter, m a r k i n g the triumph of hope over despair and the power of sacrifice and renewal.

He emphasized that the spirit of Easter resonates deeply with the values of unity, love, and resilience that define the people of Edo State.

He said: As we celebrate this sacred season, let us be reminded of the enduring lessons of Easter: the importance of compassion, forgiveness, and the unwavering belief in a brighter future.

“Just as Easter signifies a new beginning, so too do we, as a State, continue to strive for progress, development, and a more prosperous future for all our citizens.”

The governor acknowledged the challenges that the state has faced and continues to navigate, and he drew inspiration from the Easter story, which underscores the possibility of overcoming adversity through faith and collective effort.

He reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to good governance, sustainable development, and the well-being of every Edo son and daughter.

