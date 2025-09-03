In a bid to tackle insecurity head-on, the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, distributed 300 motorbikes to security agencies across the state’s senatorial districts.

Governor Okpebholo made this announcement in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

According to the statement, the commissioning took place at the Government House, Benin City and was witnessed by the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika; Commander of the 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Ebenezer Oduyebo, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Gani Audu, among others.

The security agencies of the three senatorial districts received motorbikes, as the governor asserted that criminals would no longer have a place to hide in the state

Furthermore, the governor clarified that the motorbikes are designed to provide efficacy in accessing hard-to-reach terrains, particularly forest areas where criminal elements often reside.

He said, “We promised our people during the campaign that we would fight insecurity and restore peace to every part of Edo State. Today (Tuesday), we are fulfilling that promise. These bikes will be deployed across the senatorial districts and will help security agencies reach areas where vehicles cannot go.

“Let me be clear, criminals must leave Edo State. These motorbikes, along with other security technologies we are deploying, will make it very difficult for them to operate. We are not just equipping the system. We are maintaining it. These bikes will be properly serviced and supported to ensure continuous use.”

Monday Agbonika, the Commissioner of Police, applauded the governor’s efforts, describing it as a “new dawn” in Edo’s security efforts.

He said, “This is a great day in our fight against crime. With these motorbikes, we can now go deep into the forests where criminals hide. The days of impunity are over.”

He further called on Edo residents to support security agencies by disseminating credible information to curb crime and aid investigations

The initiative came after the murder of 16 Fulani hunters in Uromi, Esan North LGA, Edo State.